Russia increased the exports of agricultural products — Ministry of Agriculture
As of mid-December 2018, Russia already exported agricultural products at the sum of 24.3 bln USD, an increase of 20% compared with the last year figure, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
According to the Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, the country managed to reach the results at the expense of increasing of the foreign supplies of meat and dairy products, as well as food and processing industry products.
It is expected that in 2019, the exports of fat-and-oil products will grow by one quarter and total nearly 4 bln USD. In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture expected for a significant increase in the supply of meat and dairy products. Next year, the exports in the products will increase by 73%, and exceed 1.1 bln USD.
