Agrinews

11:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 85

In November 2018, Ukraine exported record volumes of sunflower meal to China

According to APK-Inform figures, in November 2018 Ukraine supplied the record volumes of sunflower meal to China — 175 thsd tonnes.

So, in September-November of 2018/19 MY China imported more than 240 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian sunflower meal, against 152 thsd tonnes for the whole previous season.

However, in December 2018 and the first months of 2019, the trading rates will start declining, due to reduction of the bid prices for sunflower meal by China.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment