In December 2018, Russia to export almost 4 mln tonnes of grains — Rusagrotrans

In December 2018, Russia will ship nearly 3.95 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky.

At the same time, the preliminary estimations totaled 3.8 mln tonnes of grains only.

Also, I.Pavensky said that in the period of December 1-23 the exports of Russian grains totaled 3.03 mln tonnes, down 17% compared with the same period last year. In particular, in the reporting period the shipments of wheat decreased to 2.596 mln tonnes, against 2.923 mln tonnes in the same month last year, barley — 168 thsd tonnes, against 370 thsd tonnes, and corn — 228 thsd tonnes, against 324 thsd tonnes.

Also, the significant decreasing of the export volumes of barley became the characteristic feature of December 2018, due to the drastic fall of its supply on the market and decreasing of the export prices. At the same time, the export rates of corn started gradually increasing, due to the growth of demand for the grain from Iran and increasing of the shipments to the ports of the Caspian Sea, the expert added.

