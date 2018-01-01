Agrinews

For 10 months of 2018, Belarus exported of the record volumes of rapeseed oil — Belstat

In January-October of 2018, Belarus shipped 184 thsd tonnes of rapeseed oil on foreign markets, an increase of 3 times compared with the same figures for the whole 2017, which became the record figures for the reporting period in the whole contemporary history, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

According to APK-Inform experts, the upward trend developed, due to increasing of rapeseed processing volumes at Belarusian enterprises in the reporting period.

For the first 10 months of 2018, Russia (70.5 thsd tonnes), Norway (48.4 thsd tonnes) and Lithuania (36.8 thsd tonnes) became the main export destinations for Belarusian rapeseed oil.

