In 2018/19 MY, Russia produced the record volumes of oilseeds — Rosstat
According to preliminary estimations, in 2018/19 MY the general harvest of three major oilseeds (sunflower seed, soybeans, rapeseed) in Russia totaled 18.5 mln tonnes, which became the record figures in the contemporary history, and up 22% compared with last season, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
In particular, in the current season the harvest of Russian sunflower seed totaled 12.6 mln tonnes (up 20% compared with last year), soybeans — 3.93 mln tonnes (up 8%), rapeseed — 1.98 mln tonnes (up 31%).
Also, Rosstat noted that in the current year, increasing of the planted areas under the crops mainly contributed to the growth in production volumes.
