In January-March, Ukraine increased the production of sunflower oil — State Statistics Service
In January-March of 2019, the production volumes of crude sunflower oil in Ukraine totaled 1.49 mln tonnes, an increase of 13.6% compared with the same period last year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on April 23.
In particular, in March 2019 the production of sunflower oil totaled 527 thsd tonnes, up 22.9% compared with March 2018, and up 9.8% compared with February 2019.
Also, in the first quarter of 2019 the production of margarines and edible fats totaled 35.6 thsd tonnes, down 6.5% compared with the same period last year. In particular, in March 2019 Ukraine produced 13.2 thsd tonnes of the products, down 3.4% compared with the same month in 2018, but up 13.5% compared with February 2019.
As for flour production, in January-March of 2019 Ukraine produced 391 thsd tonnes of wheat and wheat-rye flour, down 12.8% compared with the same period in 2018.
In particular, in March 2019 Ukraine produced 139 thsd tonnes of the products, up 5.1% compared with February 2019, but down 12.2% compared with the same month of 2018.
