April 24, 12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 584

In the current season, Belarus doubled the imports of sunflower seed — Belstat

In September-February 2018/19 MY, Belarus almost increased the imports of sunflower seed to 28 thsd tonnes, up almost 2 times compared with the same period last season, which also became a new record of import figures for the reporting period, declared the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

In particular, in the first half of the current season Belarus increased the purchases of sunflower seed from Russia — to 27 thsd tonnes (up 72%), or nearly 98% of the general import volumes of the oilseed.

Also, in the reporting period the imports of Moldavian sunflower seed increased in 4 times, while its share on the Belarusian market totaled not more than 2%.

