April 24

Kazakhstan: in March 2019, the production of vegetable oils reached new records

In March 2019, the production of vegetable oils in Kazakhstan reached the monthly maximum figures, and totaled 41.1 thsd tonnes. Traditionally, in the reporting month sunflower oil formed the main share in the production structure. Oil-producing enterprises of Kazakhstan produced 12.5 thsd tonnes of crude sunflower oil and 10.4 thsd tonnes of refined sunflower oil, reported the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Also, the production of rapeseed oil started significantly increased. In March 2019, the production totaled 8.5 thsd tonnes, which became a new monthly record for 4 recent seasons.

In addition, the production rates in the soybean oil sector also increased. In the reporting month, the production reached 3 thsd tonnes, up 1.6 times compared with the last year figures.

As for flaxseed oil, there were official figures on the production volumes. According to APK-Inform analysts, in March 2019 the production totaled nearly 4 thsd tonnes.

