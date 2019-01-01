Agrinews

In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine reached the record export volumes of rye — APK-Inform

For 8 months of the current MY (July-February), Ukraine exported a little more than 88 thsd tonnes of rye, which became the maximum figures for the reporting period since 2004/05 MY. At the same time, the production figures of rye in Ukraine mainly demonstrated a downward trend. For example, in 2004/05 MY the harvest volumes of rye totaled 1.6 mln tonnes, and in 2018/19 MY the grain harvest is estimated at 393 thsd tonnes only (down more than 4 times). For 5 recent seasons, the average annual production of rye totaled nearly 430 thsd tonnes. Reduction of the planted areas under the grain, in terms of low prices and relatively low yield figures, became the main reason for decreasing of the production volumes. Since 2004, the planted areas under rye in Ukraine decreased in more than 5 times — to 148 thsd ha for the harvest-2018, against 776 thsd ha in 2004.

In accordance with the reduction of rye production in Ukraine, APK-Inform Agency also lowered its estimations of food consumption of the grain. APK-Inform analysts forecasted the figures for 2018/19 MY at the level of 200 thsd tonnes, which is the record low level, and down 49% compared with 2004/05 MY (390 thsd tonnes).

At the same time, in terms of decreasing of the domestic consumption of rye, in the current season the grain exports still remained rather high, so Ukraine had to import rye flour for the production of popular rye bread. At the same time, the imports also demonstrated a downward trend. In 2016/17 MY, the imports of the products totaled 36.8 thsd tonnes, in 2017/18 MY — 12.5 thsd tonnes, and for the first 8 months of the current season — nearly 3.7 thsd tonnes. Decreasing of flour imports, as well as the domestic production of the products, caused a significant reduction in the production of rye bread in Ukraine. Thus, in 2018 the production volumes of the commodity were estimated at 5.4 thsd tonnes only, down 2.1 times compared with the figures of 2017 (11.5 thsd tonnes), said APK-Inform analyst, Andrei Kupchenko.

As for the geography of Ukrainian rye supplies, A.Kupchenko reported that in the current season Ukraine exported nearly 35% of the grain shipments to Poland, nearly 18% — to the Philippines, and nearly 14% — to Lithuania. Generally, the EU countries purchased nearly 60% of the export shipments of rye. The region is quite interested in Ukrainian rye, due to increasing of forecasts of the general imports of the grain to the EU. The USDA forecasted the imports of rye to the EU in 2018/19 MY at the level of 200 thsd tonnes, against 61 thsd tonnes in the previous season.

The current situation can provide a significant support to prices for both finished products and raw materials, stressed A.Kupchenko.

