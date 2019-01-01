Agrinews

April 24

Azerbaijan increased food imports — State Customs Committee

In January-March of 2019, Azerbaijan increased the imports of food products by 15.4% compared with the same period last year — to 389.942 mln USD, reported the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 23.

In particular, wheat formed the major share in the structure of food imports — 405.8 thsd tonnes (up 28.4%), at the sum of 91.13 mln USD, as well as vegetable and animal oils — 33.1 thsd tonnes (down 25%) at 28.6 mln USD.

At the same time, in the first quarter of 2019 food products covered 12.44% of the general imports to Azerbaijan.

