Agrinews

April 25, 09:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 563

May 10 closes the early bird fee for participation in Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa!

The XVIII international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa starts working in a little over one month, and you have just two weeks to become a participant of the event at the last early bird fee!

For two conference days (May 30-31), participants of the grain business and marine industry will receive 6 information sections and 4 panel discussions, which will allow to the leading analysts and experts, representatives of the authorities and industry organizations, as well as foreign delegates, to discuss the top-priority issues and problems.

On June 1, all interested comers have a chance to continue negotiating during the yacht trip or Odessa Shipping Cup — amateur football tournament between professionals of the marine and transport industries.

To date, nearly 250 representatives from 22 countries, including Europe, the CIS, Asia, North America and the MENA region, already registered to become participants of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa.

Watch your unique opportunity to enter into the spirit of the large-scale event, which takes place on the Black Sea coast (hotel Maristella Sea Residence, 2A Bernardazzi St.), and meet the summer in the midst of like-minded colleagues.

Here you can find the agenda of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019

Conditions of participation

Registration

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment