Ukraine exported over 41 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY (July 1), and as of April 24, the general grain exports from Ukraine totaled 41.2 mln tonnes, an increase of 24% compared with the same date last year, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.
In particular, Ukraine exported 14.1 mln tonnes of wheat, 3.3 mln tonnes of barley, and over 23 mln tonnes of corn.
In addition, the exports of Ukrainian flour totaled 231.8 thsd tonnes only.
