April 25, 14:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 487

In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine to increase the ending stocks of grains — APK-Inform

APK-Inform analysts adjusted the supply&demand balances of grain crops and pulses in Ukraine in the current season, and increased the estimations of grain ending stocks in the country in 2018/19 MY — to 6 mln tonnes. Thus, the figures will increase by 27% compared with the ending stocks in the previous season (4.7 mln tonnes).

The figures increased, due to rather significant growth of corn production in Ukraine in the current MY, as well as the concerns about the possibility of realizing of the export potential of the grain in full measure. In terms of the harvest of corn at the level of 35.6 mln tonnes, APK-Inform analysts estimated the export potential in 2018/19 MY at 26.2 mln tonnes. At the same time, in the current season the carry-over stocks of corn will reach the level of 2.6 mln tonnes, up almost 2.4 times compared with last season.

In terms of low risks regarding the production of grain crops in 2019, such significant increase of grain stocks will put pressure on the price dynamics of the Ukrainian grain market.

