Agrinews

April 26, 15:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 377

In the current MY, Kazakhstan produced the minimum volumes of flour — Statistics Committee

In March 2019, the production of wheat flour in Kazakhstan totaled 327 thsd tonnes, a decrease of 20% compared with the same month last year. Generally, for 9 months of the current MY (July-March) Kazakh enterprises produced 2.8 mln tonnes of flour, which became the minimum result of the reporting period for 8 recent seasons, reported the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The high prices of raw materials and decline of demand rates from the main importers became the main factors reducing the production of wheat flour in the season-2018/19.

As a reminder, that the key buyers of Kazakh flour — Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan — started increasing grain imports and reducing the purchases of flour, due to expansion of their domestic flour milling capacities.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment