SocTrade — Sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019

The multinational company SocTrade became the sponsor of the XVIII international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, to be held on May 30-31.

SocTrade was founded in Sweden in 1986, the company has representative offices in Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Russia. On the Ukrainian market, SocTrade has been working for 15 years.

SocTrade specializes in the delivery and service of laboratory equipment for the agricultural and food industries, petrochemical and power industry sectors. The company actively cooperates with laboratories to provide accurate quality control of agricultural products, offering the exclusive solutions for a variety of tasks: from portable moisture analyzers to large onstream analyzers.

SocTrade supplies equipment from the leading global manufacturers of laboratory equipment to many hundreds of customers in Ukraine, most of which are leaders in their sphere.

