Ukraine: as of April 1, grain stocks totaled over 16 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service
As of April 1, 2019, Ukrainian agricultural enterprises, as well as grain storage and processing enterprises, stored 16.07 mln tonnes of grains, an increase of almost 1 mln tonnes compared with the same date in 2018, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, wheat stocks totaled 4.349 mln tonnes, corn for grain — 10.17 mln tonnes, barley — 1.015 mln tonnes, rye — 47.5 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed — 4.021 mln tonnes.
According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 8.682 mln tonnes of agricultural crops, while crop processing and storing enterprises — 7.388 mln tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
SocTrade — Sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019
April 26, 16:20
-
Ukraine planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 2.1 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
April 25, 16:30
-
In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine to increase the ending stocks of grains — APK-Inform
April 25, 14:10
-
Ukraine: for several recent years, investments in the milling industry exceeded 26 mln EUR — expert
April 25, 13:20
-
Ukraine exported over 41 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
April 25, 11:00
-
May 10 closes the early bird fee for participation in Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa!
April 25, 09:00