April 26, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 394

Ukraine: as of April 1, grain stocks totaled over 16 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service

As of April 1, 2019, Ukrainian agricultural enterprises, as well as grain storage and processing enterprises, stored 16.07 mln tonnes of grains, an increase of almost 1 mln tonnes compared with the same date in 2018, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, wheat stocks totaled 4.349 mln tonnes, corn for grain — 10.17 mln tonnes, barley — 1.015 mln tonnes, rye — 47.5 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed — 4.021 mln tonnes.

According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 8.682 mln tonnes of agricultural crops, while crop processing and storing enterprises — 7.388 mln tonnes.

