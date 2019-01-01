Agrinews

In February 2019, Belarus exported the minimum volumes of rapeseed oil — Belstat

In February 2019, Belarus reduced the exports of rapeseed oil to 19 thsd tonnes (down 19% compared with January), which became the minimum monthly volumes since the beginning of the current season, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

In particular, in the reporting month Belarus significantly reduced the shipments to Lithuania — 2 thsd tonnes (down 65%), and Norway — 1.7 thsd tonnes (down 70%).

At the same time, the key buyer of Belarusian rapeseed oil — Russia — increased the purchases to 11 thsd tonnes (up 13%).

Also, in February 2019 after a three-month pause, Belarus renewed the supplies to China (567 tonnes), as well as shipped rapeseed oil to Israel (27 tonnes) for the first time since 2017.

