Agrinews

09:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 12

Ukraine: wheat prices on the export market reached a 7-month low

According to APK-Inform figures, last week the Ukrainian export market (FOB) continued demonstrating the downward trend for prices of milling wheat...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
  • Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.

Topic articles