09:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 12

According to APK-Inform figures, last week the Ukrainian export market (FOB) continued demonstrating the downward trend for prices of milling wheat...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.