Ukraine: wheat prices on the export market reached a 7-month low
According to APK-Inform figures, last week the Ukrainian export market (FOB) continued demonstrating the downward trend for prices of milling wheat...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
Ukraine can increase the production and exports of pulses under favourable factors — SPPBU
08:40
-
Ukraine: as of April 1, grain stocks totaled over 16 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service
April 26, 17:00
-
SocTrade — Sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019
April 26, 16:20
-
Ukraine planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 2.1 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
April 25, 16:30
-
In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine to increase the ending stocks of grains — APK-Inform
April 25, 14:10
-
Ukraine: for several recent years, investments in the milling industry exceeded 26 mln EUR — expert
April 25, 13:20
-
Ukraine exported over 41 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
April 25, 11:00