For 9 months 2018/19 MY, Russia exported the record volumes of grains to China — Rusagrotrans

For the first 9 months of 2018/19 MY (July-March), Russia exported 120 thsd tonnes of grain crops to China, which became the historical maximum level for the reporting period of season, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky.

At the same time, for 9 months of the season the shipment volumes of Russian grains to China has already exceeded the results of the whole 2017/18 MY (91.4 thsd tonnes), the expert added.

In particular, wheat formed 60.1 thsd tonnes of the general export volumes, which supplies also exceeded the previous maximum reached at the end of the season-2017/18 (52.2 thsd tonnes).

In July-March of 2018/2019 MY, the exports of Russian corn to China totaled 31.1 thsd tonnes, against 24.4 thsd tonnes for the whole last season. Also, Russia supplied 29 thsd tonnes of other grain crops to China, including buckwheat, rice and oats, I.Pavensky said.

