Maersk — Sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019

Maersk, which is the world’s largest container shipping company, became the sponsor of the XVIII international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019.

The history of Maersk (the full name — A.P. Moller – Maersk) started in1904, when the captain Peter Mærsk Møller and his son Arnold founded their own company. The headquarters are based in Copenhagen, and the company`s subsidiaries and representative offices with nearly 70 thousand employees are located in more than 130 countries. The company operates its fleet of over 700 vessels, and has the largest container pool — over 4 million TEU.

Maersk Ukraine Ltd has been working in Ukraine for more than 25 years, and managed to achieve significant success and implement the strategic projects, which have its impact on development of the transport infrastructure of the country. You can receive more detailed information about the company from APK-Inform interview with the General Director of MAERSK Ukraine, Roman Koloyanov.

In addition to sea transportation, the company provides the package of logistics services, including vehicle and rail cargo delivery, as well as freight forwarding in the seaports of Ukraine.

You will be able meet and negotiate with representatives of the largest container operator in the world within frames of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa, which starts in one month!

