09:50 Source: APK-Inform

On April 29, the NAMEX sold over 3 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On April 29, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for supplying on the domestic market. The fund sold 3.05 thsd tonnes of grains only (from the proposed volumes of 124.4 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 33.8 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2016 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 2.11 thsd tonnes (21.55 thsd tonnes). The average weighted price totaled 11`953 RUR/t. Also, the fund sold 945 tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 (whole proposed volume) at 9`100 RUR/t.

On the reporting day, the commodity exchange canceled the sales of 70.08 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 13.01 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 3.64 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, 2.83 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, 1.65 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 9.74 thsd tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2014, as well as 945 tonnes of barley of the harvest-2014.

In the current week, the following trading day is scheduled for April 30.

