SGS expert to report about the recent changes in the qualitative indicators of Ukrainian grains
Within frames of the Section II. Global grain perspective at the conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019, the Technical & Claims Questions Manager at the Department of agro-industrial complex of SGS Ukraine, Oleg Onischenko will make a report: "Comparative analysis of the quality features of the export batches of Ukrainian wheat, corn and soybeans of the seasons-2017/18 & -2018/19, in terms of SGS Ukraine statistics".
In particular, the expert will report about the problem-based situations/issues arising during inspections of the grain batches of the harvest-2018, analyze and look for possible solution paths:
— High spore content of wheat — colour, flavour, toxicity, possible variants of expert conclusion according to the State Standards (DSTU).
— Requirements of GMP+ to the safety parameters of animal feed. Does Ukrainian corn meet them?
— Is it safe-health to inspect grain cargoes in Ukraine?
You can become a participant of the international conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019, and get answers to your questions and many other ones concerning the quality of Ukrainian grains.
As a reminder, SGS Ukraine is the Exclusive Sponsor of the event, which takes place in Odessa, on May 30 - June 1!
