Russia: as of April 1, grain stocks totaled 23.5 mln tonnes — Rosstat
As of April 1, 2019, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 23.5 mln tonnes, a decrease of 9.4 mln tonnes, or 28.6% compared with the figures on the same date in 2018, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).
At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations decreased by 4.5 mln tonnes (down 26.3%), compared with March 1, 2018 — to 12.6 mln tonnes. Harvesting and processing organizations lowered the rate by 4.9 mln tonnes (down 31%) — to 10.9 mln tonnes.
In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks — 13.9 mln tonnes, down 7 mln tonnes, or down 33.5% year-on-year. As for grain harvesting and processing organizations, the wheat stocks totaled 7.9 mln tonnes (down 34.1%), and in agricultural organizations — nearly 6 mln tonnes (down 32.8%).
In addition, as of the beginning of the reporting month barley stocks in harvesting and processing organizations reduced to 1.1 mln tonnes (down 20.6%), corn — 1.03 mln tonnes (down 23.8%), rye — 364 thsd tonnes (down 32.8%), millet — 6.3 thsd tonnes (down 37%), and rice — 32 thsd tonnes (down 13%).
At the same time, buckwheat stocks in harvesting and processing organizations totaled 109 thsd tonnes, up 4% compared with the figures as of April 1, 2018, as well as oats — 155 thsd tonnes (the same level).
