Source: APK-Inform

In September-February, Belarus imported the minimum volumes of sunflower oil — Belstat

In September-February of 2018/19 MY, Belarus imported 43 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil, a decrease of 23% compared with the same period last season, which also became the minimum volumes for the reporting months for more than 10 recent years, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

According to APK-Inform analysts, the trend developed due to the significantly increased imports of sunflower seed in the reporting period — 28 thsd tonnes (up 2 times, compared with the same period last season).

It should be noted that in the current season Russia (70%) and Ukraine (30%) still were the main suppliers of the product to Belarus.

