In the current season, Turkey reduced the imports of Russian grains
In 2018/19 MY, Turkey reduced the purchases of Russian wheat, due to the good domestic harvest of the grain, declared the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey in the Russian Federation, Mehmet Samsar on April 30.
According to him, there were no special reasons for reducing of the purchasing volumes. The situation developed, because Turkey harvested significant volumes of wheat, and there was no such great need to export the grain from Russia.
As a reminder, Turkey traditionally takes the second position among countries-importers of the Russian grain and its by-products. According to the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products", in the season-2018/19 Russia already supplied 4.1 mln tonnes of grains to Turkey, including 3 mln tonnes of wheat, down 22% compared with the last year level. The share of Turkey in the general grain shipments from Russia totaled 12%.
