Source: APK-Inform

For 6 months of 2018/19 MY, Belarus reduced the imports of sunflower meal — Belstat

For 6 months of the current season, Belarus reduced the foreign purchases of sunflower meal to 279 thsd tonnes, a decrease of 15% compared with the same figures last season, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

According to APK-Inform analysts, for the second running season Belarus demonstrated the downward trend in sunflower meal imports, due to several factors: increasing of the domestic processing of sunflower seed in the current MY, as well as reducing of the supply of Ukrainian sunflower meal on DAP terms in September-November of 2018.

At the same time, in the first half of 2018/19 MY the import geography of the product slightly expanded. Ukraine (76%) and Russia (slightly more than 23%) remained the key suppliers. Also, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova, which were absent among the countries-importers of sunflower meal to Belarus last season, renewed its activity and supplied nearly 1 thsd tonnes of the product in total.

