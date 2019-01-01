Codeska LLC — Partner of the IT-section at Grain and Maritime Days in Odessa
The discussion section, which focuses on the current IT-solutions in the grain and marine businesses, will be held on May 31 within frames of the large-scale conference for professionals of shipping and grain business — Grain and Maritime Days in Odessa.
Codeska LLC is the Partner of the section. It is the innovative company specializing in software development and technical support for all participants in the sphere of management of supply chains and trading.
The founder of the company, Andrew Lander noted that Codeska successfully develops the solutions for R&D, creates applications and software products, which help participants to get competitive strengths, optimize the performance, and bring positive results.
Within the section, the heads of IT companies will exchange their opinions about the future changes, which provide the solutions in the sphere of information technologies to the transport and grain industries.
In particular, Natalya Dresvyannikova (AGROXY), Sergey Dzhashitov (Searates), Andrejs Radionovs (Marine Insurance Services), Irina Voyevodina (Interlegal), and Andrew Lander (Codeska), will take part in the discussion.
