In January-February, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In January-February of 2019, Ukraine exported agricultural products at the sum of 3.5 bln USD, an increase of 683.8 mln USD (up 24.4%) compared with the same period last year, declared the interim Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Olga Trofimtseva on April 2.

In particular, the share of agricultural and food products in the general exports of Ukraine reached 43.9%. The list of leaders among exported products included corn (share in the general agricultural exports — 33.6%), sunflower oil, safflower or cottonseed oils (20.13%), as well as wheat and wheat-rye mixture (11.84%), explained O.Trofimtseva.

Also, in the reporting period Ukraine increased the export rates of corn by 84.4% (up 528.4 mln USD), wheat — up 27.8% (up almost 90 mln USD), and rapeseed — up 82.1% (up 30.2 mln USD).

As for the regional structure of agricultural exports, for the first two months of 2019 Ukraine mainly exported the products to Asia (1.38 bln USD), followed by the EU countries (1.25 bln USD), Africa (559 mln USD) and the CIS countries (217 mln USD), she added.

