Source: APK-Inform

In February 2019, Belarus exported the maximum volumes of soybean meal — Belstat

In February 2019, Belarus increased soybean meal exports to 19 thsd tonnes, up 18% compared with the January volumes, which became the largest monthly volumes in the contemporary history of the product supplies. The previous record was fixed in April 2018, and totaled 17 thsd tonnes, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat).

Generally, for 6 months of 2018/19 MY Belarus exported 84 thsd tonnes of soybean meal, up almost 5 times compared with the same figures last season.

According to APK-Inform analysts, the reporting significant increase of sales on the foreign market developed, due to the growth of soybean imports to Belarus in the current season (up 64% compared with the same figures last MY).

Taking into account the current depletion of stocks of the key oilseed crops of Belarus — rapeseed, as well as the current active rates of soybean imports, then in the second half of 2018/19 MY Belarus will face the seasonal growth of soybean processing volumes, and increasing of the exports of soybean by-products.

In the reporting period, Russia remained the main market for Belarusian soybean meal — 88% of the supplies.

