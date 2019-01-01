Kazakhstan and Iran to increase the goods turnover to 3 bln USD — Ministry of Agriculture
On April 30, the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Saparkhan Omarov and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan, Majid Samadzadeh Saber, discussed the topical issues of increasing of the sales turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and Iran, and reached understanding on the ways to increase the sales turnover in the nearest years to 3 bln USD (in 2007, the goods turnover totaled 2.4 bln USD), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The both parties paid special attention to the issues of investment cooperation. The Iranian party expressed interest in realization of the joint projects in the sphere of agricultural products processing in the territory of Kazakhstan for its further exports to Iran.
Also, in 2018 the sales turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and Iran increased in 1.8 times compared with 2017 (from 197.8 mln USD, to 364.7 mln USD). In particular, the exports of agricultural products from Kazakhstan to Iran increased in 1.9 times (from 169.3 mln USD, to 328.9 mln USD), the supplies from Iran to Kazakhstan — up 25.7% (from 28.5 mln USD, to 35.9 mln USD).
