Ukraine: in Berdyansk, Ascet Shipping shipped 170 thsd tonnes of grains
Since the beginning of 2019, the Berdyansk branch of Ascet Shipping Ltd. shipped nearly 170 thsd tonnes of grain cargoes and loaded 23 vessels, reported the press-service of the company on April 22.
In the first months of 2019, the activity of export transshipments in the Azov Sea region traditionally decreased. The stevedoring company made maximum use of the off-peak period to finish the repair works of a new storehouse and prepare for the new season, explained the Director of the branch, Victoria Abreeva.
According to her, to date the company`s customers already increased the number of applications for export shipments. According to calculations of Ascet Shipping, in April the monthly transshipment reached nearly 50 thsd tonnes of grains.
