Ukraine exported over 42 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

According to the figures of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2018/19 MY as of May 3, Ukraine supplied 42.4 mln tonnes of grains and pulses on foreign markets, an increase of 20% compared with the same period last MY, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

In particular, Ukraine exported 14.3 mln tonnes of wheat (down 774 thsd tonnes), 3.4 mln tonnes of barley (down 736 thsd tonnes), and 88.2 thsd tonnes of rye (up 55.5 thsd tonnes). At the same time, the exports of Ukrainian corn increased by 40% — to 23.9 mln tonnes.

In addition, since the beginning of the current season Ukraine exported 242 thsd tonnes of flour (down 135.4 thsd tonnes), including 240.9 thsd tonnes of wheat flour (down 135.1 thsd tonnes).

