Ukraine exported over 42 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
According to the figures of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, since the beginning of 2018/19 MY as of May 3, Ukraine supplied 42.4 mln tonnes of grains and pulses on foreign markets, an increase of 20% compared with the same period last MY, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.
In particular, Ukraine exported 14.3 mln tonnes of wheat (down 774 thsd tonnes), 3.4 mln tonnes of barley (down 736 thsd tonnes), and 88.2 thsd tonnes of rye (up 55.5 thsd tonnes). At the same time, the exports of Ukrainian corn increased by 40% — to 23.9 mln tonnes.
In addition, since the beginning of the current season Ukraine exported 242 thsd tonnes of flour (down 135.4 thsd tonnes), including 240.9 thsd tonnes of wheat flour (down 135.1 thsd tonnes).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in Berdyansk, Ascet Shipping shipped 170 thsd tonnes of grains
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Ukraine completed the planting campaign of early grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
May 2, 17:10
-
In January-February, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
May 2, 16:10
-
Codeska LLC — Partner of the IT-section at Grain and Maritime Days in Odessa
May 2, 13:40
-
SGS expert to report about the recent changes in the qualitative indicators of Ukrainian grains
April 30, 10:30
-
Ukraine: in the fourth week of April, the seaports slightly increased grain shipment volumes
April 29, 12:30
-
Maersk — Sponsor of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019
April 29, 12:00