May 17, 12:00 Source: APK-Inform

Russia planted spring grains throughout over 17 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

As of May 16, Russia planted all spring crops throughout the general areas of 30.7 mln ha, or 56.7% of the forecast (on the same date in 2018 — 23.4 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, agrarians planted spring grains throughout 17.2 mln ha, or 58.2% of the forecasted areas (in 2018 — 13.3 mln ha). In particular, the planted areas under spring barley reached 6.1 mln ha (77.3%), spring wheat — 5.2 mln ha (42.6%), corn for grain — 2.1 mln ha (79.5%), and rice — 149.3 thsd ha (77.7%).

In addition, Russia planted sunflower seed throughout 5.8 mln ha (74.4%), spring rapeseed — 864.8 thsd ha (62.2%), and soybeans — 1.4 mln ha (47.5%).

Also, agrarians planted sugar beet throughout 1.1 mln ha, or 98.4% of the plan.

At the same time, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crops throughout 14.1 mln ha, or 79.6% of the planted areas.

