May 17

Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout 6.3 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of May 16, Ukrainian agricultural enterprises planted spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.3 mln ha, or 87% of the forecast, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under corn reached 4 mln ha, or 87% of the plan. Also, agrarians planted buckwheat throughout 17 thsd ha (18%), and millet — 29 thsd ha (51%).

In addition, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops. As of the reporting date, Ukraine planted sunflower seed throughout 4.8 mln ha (84%), as well as soybeans — 1 mln ha (56%). At the same time, Ukraine planted sugar beet throughout 219 thsd ha (90%).

According to the announcement, in most Ukrainian oblasts the condition of agricultural crops was good and satisfactory, while in some fields of central and northern oblasts — even excellent. There were no damages from frosts and rains. The condition of winter rapeseed was mainly good and excellent. The areas under early spring grains were mostly in good condition.

