India significantly increased the imports of Ukrainian sunflower oil
According to APK-Inform figures, in March 2019 Ukraine exported the maximum volumes of sunflower oil to India since the beginning of the current season — 285 thsd tonnes. Generally, in September-March Ukraine supplied almost 1.5 mln tonnes of the product to the country, up 5% compared with the same period last season.
To date, the Argentinian products make the serious competition to Ukrainian sunflower oil on the Indian market, due to the growth of its supply and discount rates at the level of 30 USD/t.
According to the forecasts of analysts of Sunvin Group (Mumbai), in April-August the import demand of India for sunflower oil will reach 1.1-1.3 mln tonnes, including all countries of origin. At the same time, while Argentina offers the cheaper products, India will actively contract it.
You can receive more detailed information about the preferences in sunflower oil purchases by India within frames of the conference International Sunflower Seed and Oil Conference 2019, to be held on July 19-20.
