May 17, 14:20 Source: APK-Inform

In March 2019, Egypt imported 100 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian soybeans

According to APK-Inform figures, in March 2019 Egypt became the main sales market for Ukrainian soybeans, and imported nearly 100 thsd tonnes of the oilseed, which became the maximum shipments from Ukraine to the country for more than 2 recent years.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of the current season, Ukraine shipped the oilseed to Egypt in January and March only, and the general volumes reached 120 thsd tonnes. Taking into account the March supplies, in 2018/19 MY the position of the country in the rating of importers of Ukrainian soybeans grew from the 9th to 3rd position.

As a reminder, Ukraine faced the growing rates in the segment of soybeans processing.

