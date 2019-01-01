Agrinews

May 17, 14:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 1000

Belarus reached the forecasted figures of the planted areas under spring crops — Ministry of Agriculture

As of May 17, Belarusian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 2.47 mln ha, or 99.9% of the plan (2.473 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

At the same time, agrarians already planted corn for grain throughout 258 thsd ha, up almost 10.8% compared with the plan.

In particular, in the current year Gomel (113.7 thsd ha), Minsk (42.1 thsd ha) and Brest oblasts (42 thsd ha) planted corn for grain throughout the most significant areas.

Comments

