Agrinews

May 17, 15:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 661

In 2019, Russia to decrease the harvest of sunflower seed — APK-Inform

According to preliminary estimations by APK-Inform analysts, in 2019 the general harvest of sunflower seed in Russia will decrease to...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
  • Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.

Topic articles