In 2019, Russia to decrease the harvest of sunflower seed — APK-Inform
According to preliminary estimations by APK-Inform analysts, in 2019 the general harvest of sunflower seed in Russia will decrease to...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
On May 20, the NAMEX sold over 2 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Russia: in the first quarter of 2019, NCSP Group decreased grain shipment volumes
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Russia exported over 33 mln tonnes of wheat — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
Yesterday, 09:40
-
On May 17, the NAMEX sold over 1 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
May 17, 17:00
-
Russia planted spring grains throughout over 17 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
May 17, 12:00
-
On May 16, the NAMEX canceled the sales of intervention grains
May 16, 17:30
-
Russia: APK-Inform increased the forecast of sunflower seed exports in 2018/19 MY
May 16, 15:10
-
Russia realized its wheat export potential at 90% — APK-Inform
May 16, 14:20
-
On May 15, the NAMEX canceled the sales of intervention grains
May 15, 18:00