Kazakhstan: 30 enterprises got qualified for supplying of flour to China
To date, thirty flour milling enterprises of Kazakhstan entered the Chinese register of companies-exporters, which means that they got qualified to supply the reporting products on the Chinese market, reported the Committee of the state inspection in the agro-industrial complex under the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 16, following the results of the inspection of Kazakh quarantine inspectors in March 2019.
Since the beginning of 2019, and as of May 14, the exports of Kazakh flour already reached 494.3 thsd tonnes, including 4.01 thsd tonnes shipped to China.
