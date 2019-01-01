Agrinews

In January-April, Azerbaijan increased wheat imports — State Customs Committee

In January-April of 2019, Azerbaijan imported food and agricultural products at the general sum of 530.12 mln USD, up 18.9% compared with same period last season, reported the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 16.

In particular, wheat formed the major share in the structure of food imports — 518.7 thsd tonnes (up 27.5%), at the sum of 117.8 mln USD, as well as vegetable and animal oils — 51.2 thsd tonnes (down 14.3%) at 42.7 mln USD.

At the same time, for the first four months of 2019 food products covered 11.65% of the general imports to Azerbaijan.

