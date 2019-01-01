Agrinews

May 17

On May 17, the NAMEX sold over 1 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On May 17, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for supplying on the domestic market. The fund sold 1.08 thsd tonnes of grains only (from the proposed volumes of 100.76 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 7.6 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 3-grade rye of the harvest-2015 formed the whole volume in the structure of sold grain volumes (from the proposed volumes of 4.59 thsd tonnes) at the average weighted price of 7`050 RUR/t.

On the reporting day, the commodity exchange canceled the sales of 50.25 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 17.58 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 11.3 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, 10.56 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 1.89 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, 1.89 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 135 tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, 2.16 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2015, 270 tonnes of barley of the harvest-2014, as well as 135 tonnes of barley of the harvest-2016.

In the following week, the trading days are scheduled for May 20, 21 and 22.

