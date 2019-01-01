Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa-2019: key speakers of the Macroeconomics section
Odessa (Ukraine), May 30, hotel Maristella Marine Residence, the XVIII international conference Grain & Maritime Days, the first information section "Macroeconomics".
Moderator — Rodion Rybchinskiy, Head of Business project unit at APK-Inform Agency
Key topics:
— Macroeconomics and the global forming factors of the key trade trends
— Market drivers and trade trends: FAPRI commodity outlook challenges
— Political and economic features of business development in Ukraine
— Building of international relations between Ukraine and other prospective consumer markets: specific features of the mentality and the geopolitics impact
Speakers: