May 20

Russia exported over 33 mln tonnes of wheat — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance

According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of the season-2018/19 (July 1), and as of May 14, Russia already exported 33.7 mln tonnes of wheat (including movements to the territory of the Customs Union countries), down 9% compared with the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on May 20.

Also, in the reporting period Russia exported 4.4 mln tonnes of barley (down 19% compared with the same period of 2017/18 MY), 2.4 mln tonnes of corn (down 52%), 273 thsd tonnes of rye (up 5 times), 686 thsd tonnes of peas (down 43%), and 656 thsd tonnes of wheat bran (down 14%).

In addition, Russia demonstrated the high shipment rates of oilseeds and its by-products, compared with last year. Thus, in the period of July 1 - May 14 Russia exported 551 thsd tonnes of rapeseed (up 95%), and 1.1 mln tonnes of sunflower meal (up 15%). At the same time, the shipments of soybeans decreased to 659 thsd tonnes (down 27%), and flaxseed — 389 thsd tonnes (down 13%).

Generally, in the reporting period Russia supplied 47.2 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds and its by-products on foreign markets, down 13% (or 7.1 mln tonnes) compared with the same period last season.

