Agrinews

Yesterday, 11:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 192

Kazakhstan planted spring grains throughout over 4.2 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

As of May 20, Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout the areas of 4.262 mln ha, or 29.9% of the planned figures (14.251 mln ha), an increase of 10.6% compared with the same date last season, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, agrarians started the planting campaign of grains in all major grain-producing oblasts of the country. Karaganda oblast already planted grains throughout 302.9 thsd ha (34.2% of the plan), as well as Akmola oblast — 993.5 thsd ha (23.1%), Kostanay oblast — 1.18 mln ha (29.6%), and North Kazakhstan oblast — 637.1 thsd ha (23.1%).

In addition, Kazakhstan continued planting corn for grain. As of May 20, the planted areas reached 93.4 thsd ha, or 61.6% of the plan.

As for oilseeds, agrarians planted the crops throughout 1.437 mln ha, or 52.9% of the plan (2.716 mln ha).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment