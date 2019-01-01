Kazakhstan planted spring grains throughout over 4.2 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
As of May 20, Kazakhstan planted spring spiked grains throughout the areas of 4.262 mln ha, or 29.9% of the planned figures (14.251 mln ha), an increase of 10.6% compared with the same date last season, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In particular, agrarians started the planting campaign of grains in all major grain-producing oblasts of the country. Karaganda oblast already planted grains throughout 302.9 thsd ha (34.2% of the plan), as well as Akmola oblast — 993.5 thsd ha (23.1%), Kostanay oblast — 1.18 mln ha (29.6%), and North Kazakhstan oblast — 637.1 thsd ha (23.1%).
In addition, Kazakhstan continued planting corn for grain. As of May 20, the planted areas reached 93.4 thsd ha, or 61.6% of the plan.
As for oilseeds, agrarians planted the crops throughout 1.437 mln ha, or 52.9% of the plan (2.716 mln ha).
