Russia: in the first quarter of 2019, NCSP Group decreased grain shipment volumes

In January-March of 2019, the grain shipment volumes by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 2.215 mln tonnes, a decrease of 35% compared with the same period last year, or down 1.2 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on May 17.

Also, in the reporting period the transshipment of vegetable oils decreased by 15.1% — to 90 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the transshipment of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) almost doubled — to 191 thsd tonnes, liquid fertilizers (UAN — urea ammonium nitrate) — up 1.5%, to 183 thsd tonnes, and sugar — up 41.5%, to 109 thsd tonnes.

The Group operates two large-scale Russian ports — Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.

