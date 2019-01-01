Agrinews

Source: APK-Inform

In the current year, Tajikistan increased flour and wheat imports

In January-April of 2019, Tajikistan imported 19.8 thsd tonnes of flour at the sum of 4.7 mln USD, up 10 thsd tonnes compared with the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Also, in the reporting period the country increased the imports of wheat by 81 thsd tonnes compared with last year. Tajikistan imported 376.4 thsd tonnes of wheat at the sum of 73.4 mln USD.

According to the announcement, Kazakhstan was still the main supplier of flour and wheat to Tajikistan.

