Ukraine planted spring grains and pulses throughout 6.6 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of May 20, Ukrainian agricultural enterprises planted spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 6.6 mln ha, or 91% of the forecast, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under corn reached 4.3 mln ha, or 92% of the plan. Also, agrarians planted buckwheat throughout 23 thsd ha (24%), and millet — 37 thsd ha (64%).

At the same time, Ukraine planted sugar beet throughout 220 thsd ha (90%).

In addition, agrarians continued planting oilseed crops. As of the reporting date, Ukraine planted sunflower seed throughout 5.1 mln ha (90%), as well as soybeans — 1.2 mln ha (65%).

