On May 20, the NAMEX sold over 2 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On May 20, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for supplying on the domestic market. The fund sold 2.84 thsd tonnes of grains only (from the proposed volumes of 102.55 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 31.3 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
In particular, 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2016 formed the whole volume in the structure of sold grain crops (whole proposed volume). The average weighted price totaled 11`100 RUR/t.
On the reporting day, the commodity exchange canceled the sales of 26.05 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 15.52 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2015, 13.5 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, 8.91 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2016, 8.31 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 6.75 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013, 5.26 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 1.96 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2008, 1.48 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2014, 7.83 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2013, 3.85 thsd tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2014, as well as 270 tonnes of 3-grade rye of the harvest-2008.
In the current week, the following trading days are scheduled for May 21 and 22.
