Yesterday, 16:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 154

Ukraine: as of May 1, grain stocks totaled nearly 12 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service

As of May 1, 2019, Ukrainian agricultural enterprises, as well as grain storage and processing enterprises, stored 11.947 mln tonnes of grains and pulses, an increase of 353 thsd tonnes compared with the same date in 2018, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on May 20.

In particular, wheat stocks totaled 3.377 mln tonnes, corn for grain — 7.273 mln tonnes, barley — 879.3 thsd tonnes, rye — 38.9 thsd tonnes, as well as sunflower seed — 3.118 mln tonnes.

According to the announcement, directly agrarian enterprises stored 6.336 mln tonnes of agricultural crops, while crop processing and storing enterprises — 5.612 mln tonnes.

