Russia planted spring grains throughout over 20 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
As of May 20, Russia planted all spring crops throughout the general areas of 35.8 mln ha, or 68.5% of the forecast, including grain crops — 20.2 mln ha (68.4% of the forecast), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 7 mln ha (57.7%), spring barley — 6.4 mln ha (82.1%), corn for grain — 2.3 mln ha (89.4%), and rice — 158.8 thsd ha (82.6%).
In addition, Russia planted flaxseed throughout 26.2 thsd ha (55.6%), sunflower seed — 6.7 mln ha (85.9%), soybeans — 1.7 mln ha (57.3%), and spring rapeseed — 1.1 mln ha (75%).
Also, agrarians planted sugar beet throughout 1.1 mln ha, or 99% of the plan.
